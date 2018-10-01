Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Interspinous Process Decompression Devices Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Interspinous process decompression (IPD) is a minimally invasive procedure that is used by spine surgeons to relieve symptoms of lumbar spinal stenosis. IPD is an example of the advancements in the field of minimally invasive spine surgery and is sometimes performed as an alternative to decompression spine surgery such as a laminectomy. This procedure is carried out by implanting a device called as spacer or interspinous spacer. This implant is inserted between the spinous processes. Spinous processes are the thin, bony projections on the back of the spine, which can be felt when we run our hand over the spine.

Request Sample Copy of the Business Report :https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/167571

Increasing aging populations worldwide is one of the major factors that is driving growth of interspinous process decompression devices market. Spinal fusion is currently considered as the best for degenerative spine treatment, which accomplishes both deformity correction and stabilization.

Nowadays, people prefer nonfusion technologies, owing to sequela associated with a successful fusion procedure and this is expected to be a factor that will restrain growth of interspinous process decompression devices market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in Interspinous Process Decompression Devices Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the interspinous process decompression devices market. On April 17, 2018, Medtronic expanded its focus on Interventional Oncology with the U.S. launch of OptiSphere (TM) Embolization Spheres. On April 10, 2018, Medtronic announced the CE Mark and European launch of the Visualase (TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System.

Get discount on this report :https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/discount/167571

In 2017, Global Medical, a leading musculoskeletal solutions company announced that Excelsius GPS™ was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Furthermore, Paradigm Spine, LLC, a leader in providing motion preservation solutions for the treatment of lumbar spinal stenosis announced about its publication of the ESCADA 2-year trial results (European Study of coflex And Decompression Alone) in January 2018. In 2017, Vertiflex, Inc., a leading innovator of advanced, minimally invasive interventions for spinal stenosis announced completion of US$ 40 Mn financing round.

Some of the key players operating in the interspinous process decompression devices market include Globus Medical, Medtronic, Paradigm Spine, and Vertiflex.

**If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About WMR :

Worldwide Market Reports is your one-stop repository of detailed and in-depth market research reports compiled by an extensive list of publishers from across the globe. We offer reports across virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. The in-depth market analysis by some of the most vastly experienced analysts provide our diverse range of clients from across all industries with vital decision making insights to plan and align their market strategies in line with current market trends. Worldwide Market Research’s well-researched inputs that encompass domains ranging from IT to healthcare enable our prized clients to capitalize upon key growth opportunities and shield against credible threats prevalent in the market in the current scenario and those expected in the near future.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Worldwide Market Reports

1001 4th Ave,

U.S

Tel: +1 415 871 0703

Email: sales@worldwidemarketreports.com

WEBSITE : https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/