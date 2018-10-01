Global Defibrillators Market to reach a market size of $17,798.5 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022

According to a new report, Global Defibrillators Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Global Defibrillators Market attained a market size of $ 11,304.8 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 17,798.5 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The North America market dominated the Global Defibrillators Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $ 4,467.4 Million by 2022. The Asia Pacific market would witness the high growth rate of 9.2 % during 2016-2022.
The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) market dominated the Global Defibrillators Market in 2015 and would grow at a CAGR of 7.6 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillators market is poised to attain a market value of $ 4,049.1 Million by 2022.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the world defibrillators market, such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, Cardiac Science Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-defibrillators-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on product type, end use and geography.
Global Defibrillators Market, By Product Type
Advanced Life Support (ALS) Defibrillators
Automated External (AEDs) Defibrillators
Implantable Cardioverter (ICD) Defibrillators
Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)
Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)
Global Defibrillators Market, By End User
Hospitals
Pre-hospitals
Public Access Markets
Alternate Care Markets
Home Healthcare
Global Defibrillators Market, By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Related Reports:
North America Defibrillators Market
Europe Defibrillators Market
Asia Pacific Defibrillators Market
LAMEA Defibrillators Market