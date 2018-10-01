Explosives Trace Detection Market 2025: Feature Outlook, Demands and Growth Rate

1st October, 2018- Global Explosives Trace Detection Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope is increasing across the globe. The need and growing concern for homeland security and safety are expected to drive growth in the industry. Rise in terrorist activities and threat of criminal attacks have forced several governments to fortify security measures. Heavy investments are being made on adoption of high-end technology to combat terrorism and provide homeland security. The ETD technology effectively addresses security needs and helps to monitor, detect, and prevent commercial facilities from threats.

The technology forms a key modality and has gained prominence within the defense sector, homeland security, and public safety infrastructure. ETD ensures secured air, sea, and land transportations. Furthermore, it helps in ensuring public safety, critical infrastructure protection, and law enforcement. The explosives trace detection market is expected to gain traction owing to substantial investments in public transportation & aviation security sector along with public spaces & venues security. Explosives trace detection provides secured facilities exclusively to first responders such as firefighters and police officers. Counter terrorism operations and activities, and tighter screening process are among the key factors driving market growth.

The explosives trace detection market can be segmented based on technology, and applications. Explosives trace detection employs several advanced technologies such as automated colorimetric, Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), Thermo-REDOX, Chemiluminescence, Amplifying Fluorescent Polymer (AFP), and Mass Spectrometry (MS). Automated Colorimetric technology is the simplest and most widely used technology for finding hidden explosives. The ETD technology is widely used to provide secured facilities for homeland safety & security and transportation security. The technology is extensively used for applications such as people’s screening, radiation detection, industrial & mining and standoff threat detection, homeland safety & security.

Based on the product type, ETDs comprise hand-held and tabletop detectors. Hand-held ETDs are portable devices that enable discovery of explosives and include bomb detection devices and radiation & metal detectors. Tabletop detectors include monitors and baggage scanning systems and metal detector door frames. The explosives trace detection market is expected to flourish in the European region owing to surge in demand for ETD systems at spaces & venues such as public gathering locations, shopping malls, amusement parks, and sports arenas. Furthermore, hike in European security funding post terror attacks has impelled growth in the industry.

