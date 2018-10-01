Digital Marketers India Announced to Showcase Digital Marketing Services at GITEX 2018

Digital Marketers India is a leading full service digital marketing agency based in India. The company representatives will visit GITEX Technology Week 2018 which will be held at the Dubai world trade center, Dubai during 14 – 18 Oct, 2018. The company will be looking for the possible business exchange and affiliation opportunities over there. Recently Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India announced that the company representatives will showcase its expert digital marketing services at the GITEX 2018.

As per the shared details, the company is willing to look for business opportunities for three different models as briefed below:

Digital Marketing Services for the Companies

As per the shared details the company representatives will pitch their expert digital marketing services to the GITEX visitors and exhibitors. The company offers omnichannel online marketing services to enterprises and individuals that are willing to increase digital brand value, lead generation, etc.

White-label Digital Marketing Services

The Digital Marketers India also offers white label digital marketing services. It means the companies can use the online marketing service of this Indian digital marketing agency for their own customers with their own brand name. As per the shared details, the representatives of the Digital Marketers India will look for the possible business affiliation opportunities with the organizations and individuals who are interested to start a new revenue generation channel with this white label digital marketing services.

Hire Digital Marketing Experts

As per the shared details, the company has a team of experienced digital marketing executives with proficiency in SEO, Paid ads, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, etc. The organizations and individual consultants can hire one or more digital marketing expert based on their requirement for full time or part time. The representatives of the Digital Marketers India will pitch this model to the GITEX attendees.

“We are excited to be part of one of the biggest trade shows, GITEX. Our representatives will attain a lot of knowledge. We are also seeking for some good business opportunities. We have the most skilled team of digital marketers and we are keen to assist more customers with our expertise. Thus, our representatives will look for direct sales or business affiliation opportunities during the GITEX Technology Week 2018”, shared a representative of the company.

The company representatives will be available during the complete week of trade show and planned to visit maximum possible stands. Also, they will be taking benefit of networking events organized by the GITEX team. The representatives have already scheduled some meetings and accepting invites for personal meetings from the companies or business professionals that are interested in the services and models offered by this digital marketing company. To book a personal meeting, drop an email at sales@digitalmarketersindia.com

About Digital Marketers India

It is a full service digital marketing agency based in India. The company has been offering a complete range of online marketing services as well as other IT services such as, content writing, graphics designing, landing page development, etc. To explore more details about it, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/digital-marketing-services/