Acne Treatment| Business Development, Size, Share, Analysis and Opportunities To 2025

Acne Treatment Market By Product Type (Radiofrequency Devices, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotics, Laser Devices, Retinoid Therapy, Chemical Peels and Hormonal Drugs), Acne Type (Non-Inflammatory Acne and Inflammatory Acne), Treatment Modality (Injectable, Oral and Topical) and End User (e-Commerce, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and Pharmacies & Drug Stores) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025.

The leading players in the market are Johnson and Johnson, Allergan plc., Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Galderma S.A., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Verilux Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc.

The Major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Acne is a skin condition that is inflammatory, long-lasting which leads to pimples & spots; they occur on the face, neck, back, shoulders, chest & upper arms. Different types of acne are blackheads, whiteheads, cysts, pimples & nodules. Nearly 50 million American are affected every year by acne. Acne is common during adolescence, when there is most activity in the sebaceous glands, but people at any age can acquire acne. Acne is not harmful but it leaves marks. In US at least 85% of the population suffers from acne in the age group of 12 to 24 years. Acne treatment depends on the severity & persistence. Therefore, the Acne Treatment Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Acne Treatment Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

The global Acne Treatment Market is based on segment, by Product Type the market is segmented into Radiofrequency Devices, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotics, Laser Devices, Retinoid Therapy, Chemical Peels and Hormonal Drugs, by Acne Type the market is segmented into Non-Inflammatory Acne and Inflammatory Acne, by Treatment Modality the market is segmented into Injectable, Oral and Topical, and by End User the market is segmented into e-Commerce, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics and Pharmacies & Drug Stores.

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Others

