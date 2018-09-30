Renting office space at De Soet Consulting

Starting a new business is not always easy, but it does not have to be complicated either, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting in Switzerland. You just need to be sure of what it is that you really want and then focus on how to get it.

Once someone has decided to start a company the question is where should the company be located? Ideally it should be somewhere with easy access to a good infrastructure and qualified staff, yet within the given budget. Once you’ve found the right city and area, you have to figure out whether you want to buy, build or rent an office. Rieta de Soet says, choosing to rent an office at a De Soet Consulting Business Center has a lot of benefits compared to other office space.

It is easier to expand or downsize given to changing circumstances. The lease is flexible, which gives the customer less to worry about, says Rieta de Soet. “Here at De Soet Consulting Business Center we do our best to support our clients and their set goals”, says Fabian de Soet. The De Soet Consulting Business Center are full of opportunities.

Another positive aspect is that the Business Centers are fully equipped.

There have never been so many options for finding the best office solution, says Rieta Vanessa de Soet. If you still prefer to work in your own office, you have to calculate high costs for furniture, rent and long term contracts.

People who like being on the safe side, will be enthusiastic about the concept of a Business Center. Also De Soet Consulting offers qualified employees, for example secretaries, business economists and a tax consultants, who are available on demand.