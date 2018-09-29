Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size in 2023

In the year 2018, the Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems market was valued at USD 15.17 Billion, by the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 30.38 Billion with 14.9% CAGR.

Mechanized irrigation systems are equipment that includes components such as lights, towers, transmissions, hoses, control units and sprinklers. The main difference between mechanized irrigation systems and conventional irrigation systems is the mechanical construction of the former to improve the operation and coverage of the land. With the help of lights, towers and transmission trains, these irrigation systems can be used on large tracts of land for irrigation. This makes mechanized irrigation systems very efficient in using water that delivers water with minimal losses. Mechanized irrigation systems are among the most promising ways to achieve productive agricultural practices.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising population and uncertain climatic conditions. Growing government support, Due to rising water scarcity, introduction of advanced technology in agriculture, Governments are funding for the use of technology in agriculture as to increase the production. However high initial investment to setup irrigation systems is the restraining factor.

Geographic Segmentation

Geographically, the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America being one of the most developed countries in the world dominates this market in terms of technology usage. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market as this region has the top two countries having the largest agricultural land.

Major companies in the market are Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Driptech India Pvt. Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Premier Irrigation Adritec, Rivulis Irrigation, Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation, and Valmont Industries.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

