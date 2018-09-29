Frame Grabber Market Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Frame grabber is an electronic device that grabs individual digital still frames from a digital video stream or an analog video signal. Nowadays, frame grabbers are present as a part of display adapters in many computers and video capturing boards but initially they were standalone cards that were attached to a computer port. Frame grabber are a compact external devices that can be used to capture video images from virtually any source. Because of its video or image processing technology, it is used as part of computer vision systems wherein storing, processing and other functions are executed. The strength of frame grabbers i.e. video interfaces are found in the applications with many cameras and high bandwidth and possibly with internal preprocessing. In other applications such as medical applications and military applications, the required data reduction or image enhancement is best handled by dedicated software of frame grabber. In the growing field of high speed and high end applications in the future it will be difficult to fulfil demand of these applications without a frame grabber.

Today frame grabbers is driving the market by meeting ever increasing image resolutions and faster frame rates common with new, high speed, high bandwidth cameras particularly in systems designed in industries such as color print inspection and flat panel inspection. They often perform functions beyond capturing a single video input and are fast and easy to install data transfer between the PC and the camera. However, high-speed communication links, such as firewire, USB, Ethernet, and the advent of multi-core processors have led many camera and vision system designers to leverage these technologies to provide more cost effective solutions that reduce the need for a frame grabber in applications where data rate is not elevated. Due to downturn followed by a trend to interface less cameras, analog frame grabber section suffers which is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, frame grabbers will continue to be the vehicle to offload and allow the systems such as multi-core CPUs and higher bandwidth interconnects to handle the ever-increasing data rates and complex processing requirements, this is expected to create growth opportunities in the market.

The frame grabber market can be segmented on the basis of application and geography. On the basis of applications market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, network security, personal use and astronomy. Frame grabber are used in healthcare for the applications which includes remote guidance and telenursing. For insurance or educational purposes in surgery or for dentist equipments, they are installed as interface solutions with HD cameras. In network security application, frame grabber are used to capture a sequence of images, and then the images are transmitted across a digital network where they are viewed and recorded by security personnel. With the growth of personal use video recorders like, mobile phones and camcorders, photo and video applications have gained importance. Hence, frame grabbing is now becoming very popular on these devices. On the basis of geography market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Japan market is expected to witness highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific frame grabber market.

Some of the major players in frame grabber market are Euresys S.A., Teledyne DALSA Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Basler AG, EPIX Inc., Silicon Software Silicon Software, BitFlow Inc., Pleora Technologies Inc., Vision Systems Design, Photonics Media, HaSoTec GmbH, and Epiphan systems Inc. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.