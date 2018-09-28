Europe Ligament Stabilizer Market, Size, Share Growth & Forecast 2023

Overview:

The medial collateral ligament on the sides of the knees connects the femur to the tibia and the collateral lateral ligament connects the femur to the small bone of the lower leg. It controls the lateral movement of the knee and prevents the unusual movement, even if it can be injured by the effort of the knee. He is also injured by a non-contact injury such as hyperextension stress. It usually occurs when other ligaments of the knee are also injured. Symptoms include pain, knee instability when walking and swelling. For the diagnosis of collateral ligament injury, several stress tests are performed to determine the flexibility of the ligament.

Europe Ligament Stabilizer system Market size was around USD 0.42 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% to reach USD 0.59 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The Driving factors of collateral Ligament Stabilizer system Market is increase in aging population, rise in number of patients suffering from joint disorders and arthritis, sports related injuries which mainly include bone fractures, ligament tears, muscle pains are playing a crucial role in propelling the growth of the market. However high cost involved in knee surgical and knee replacement is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe is expected to have a steady growth owing to the presence of key manufacturers and reimbursement policies in hospitals.

Major companies in the market are DJO Global LLC, DePuy Synthes, Ossur, DeRoyal Industries, Bauerfeind, Seabourne Group, Arthrex, and Deroyal.

