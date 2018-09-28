Europe Closed MRI System Market, Size, Share Growth & Forecast 2023

Overview:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive medical test that uses a powerful magnetic field, radio waves and a computer to produce detailed virtual images of the body’s internal organs. Closed MRI systems have a tube-shaped tunnel with a magnetic field of about 1.5 to 3.0 tesla or more to generate a detailed image of the organs. The closed magnetic resonance system is used in the detection and diagnosis of brain, cardiac, spinal, breast or abdominal abnormalities. Closed The closed market for MRI systems is expected to grow due to its advantages over conventional open MRI and the increasing incidence of traumatic brain injury and spine.

Europe Closed MRI System Market size was around USD 1.08 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising awareness regards early diagnosis, technological advancements leading to the replacement of low field MRI systems, on the other hand high cost of MRI systems, incompatibility of MRI systems in some patients, growing aging population. However declining reimbursements for MRI Systems and high costs for MRI systems are going to hinder the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe holds the dominant position in the closed MRI system market over the forecast period, owing to high adoption of closed MRI as compared to open MRI.

Major companies in the market are Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Imris Inc., Fonar Corporation, Esaote S.P.A, Neusoft Medical System, Aurora Medical Imaging and Philips Healthcare.

