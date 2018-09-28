Dental Treatment Consumables Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the report, “Dental Treatment Consumables Market: By type (dental implants, crowns & bridges, biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, retail dental care, mouth trays, evacuators, others); By end users (hospitals, clinics, dentists); By Geography – Forecast (2018–2023),” published by IndustryARC, the market will be driven by the growing demand for advanced professional dental care from the 55-and-older age group.
Dental caries or tooth decay remains a major public health problem globally. In 2017, professional dental products accounted for 64% of the global demand for dental instruments. Progress in the economy and in spending will aid demand for higher value items for implants, veneers, and crowns & bridges, orthodontics as well as aesthetic orthodontia..
Europe Dominates the Dental Treatment Consumables Market
Europe held the largest market share in 2017, spurred by the large ageing population. Europe is expected to continue its dominance owing to the growing demand for oral healthcare facilities across different nations such as Greece, the U.K., Spain, and Italy. The European market for dental consumables is projected to account for up to 41% of the global Dental Treatment Consumables Market share. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Regions like Japan and China is expected to aid in terms of reduction in cost and creating new dental implant measures.
In the analysis and treatment procedures ensures that every single patient should get quality dental care services positively impacted this market segment to flourish now and then. The initiative taken towards providing advanceddental equipment and technology services will likely lead the market to grow more than an average in the year of 2023..
Dental Treatment Consumables Market Analysis Done in the Report
Going forward, repair and restorative products will continue its dominance in the professional dental tool consumable market. within this segment, implants is foreseen to have fastest gain of share in the market. The on-going development in durable, long term functioning of traditional crowns, bridges, and dentures are likely to increase sooner. Among all the crowns are the most established and less costly product, will lead the category segment demand in 2019. Cosmetic dental product is a smaller category which accounted least category of product sales, is expected to change its flow towards the fastest growth in high ceramic and veneers. Overall the technological innovations that makes professional treatment work longer will drive the growth of the market.
Excerpts on Dental Treatment Consumables Market Growth Factors
- In the growing market of innovation 3D Dental Aligners is the new technology which is quite equal to 3D printing. The device has already foot hold its place in the market by extensively used for certain professions. The technology align your teeth for less than the cost of brace or invisalign. The 3D dental printing technology creates a real mold that will fit to your mouth and straighten rogue teeth. Time saving technology is the major reason behind the adoption and leading the markets of USA.
- On-going process on laser treatment in dental can be an easy way for the treatmen. Group of oral biology scientists are exploring on an even radical way to regrow teeth. The low power laser light technology willstimulate tooth regeneration is under the testing process. The launch of laser dental treatment technology might increase the rate of adoption over time due to its easy functioning.
Key players of the Dental Treatment Consumables Market
Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Dental Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG are the key players in the market. These companies offering various dental treatment services has attracted several customers over the most recent few years. Dentsply International, Inc., is known for its services like Preventive, Restoration, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Implants, Prosthetics, CAD/CAM, Imaging Systems, and Treatment Centres’s products are segmented into dental consumables, dental laboratory products, and dental specialty products. Ivoclar Vivadent’s products include direct restoratives, fixed prosthetics, and removable prosthetics.
The Dental Treatment Consumables Market Report is Segmented as Below:
A. Dental Treatment Consumables Market By Type
1. Dental Implants
I. Subperiosteal Implants
II. Transosteal Implants
2. Crowns & Bridges
I. Metal based
II. Ceramic based
III. Porcelain-fused-to-metal
3. Biomaterials
I. Bone Graft
II. Membranes
4. Orthodontics
I. Anchorage Appliances
II. Buccal tubes
III. Miniscrews
IV. Bands
5. Ligature
I. Elastomeric
II. Wire
6. Bracket
I. Aesthetic
II. Metal
7. Archwire
I. Nickel Titanium
II. Stainless Steel
III. Beta Titanium
IV. Burr kits
V. Cassettes
VI. Cutters
VII. Pliers
8. Endodontics
I. Endodontic files
II. Obturation
III. Single use
IV. Delivery Systems
V. Permanent Endodontic Sealers
VI. Endodontic burrs
VII. Drills & Reamers
VIII. Explorers
9. Periodontics
I. Power driven Scaling devices
II. Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Scalers
III. Sonic Tips
IV. Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Tips
V. Sonic Scalers
VI. Magneto restrictive Ultrasonic Scalers
VII. Magneto restrictive Ultrasonic Inserts
VIII. Dental Hemostats
10. Retail Dental Care
I. Dental Brushes
II. Whitening Agents
III. Specialized Dental Paste
IV. Dental Wash Solutions
11. Cotton and Cellulose
I. Swabs
II. Cotton Pellets
III. Cotton Rolls
12. Syringes / Hypodermic Needles
I. Single Use Cannulae
II. Disposable Syringes
III. Irrigation Cannulas
IV. Sharp Bins
V. Mixing Tips
13. Mouth Rinse Cups
I. Cup Dispensers
14. Treatment Covers
I. Headrest Covers
II. Tray Paper
15. Suction
I. Saliva Ejector
II. Vacuum Cannulae
III. Others
B. Dental treatment consumables Market By End Use Product
1. Hospitals
2. Dentists
3. Clinics
C. Dental Treatment Consumables Market By Geography (covers 10+ countries)
D. Dental Treatment Consumables Entropy Market
E. ManufacturerS Cited/Interviewed
1. Midmark Corpoartion
2. Ultradent Products Inc.
3. Young Innovations Inc.
4. GC Corporation
5. Osstem ImPLANT Co., Ltd.
