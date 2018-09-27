Planar light-wave circuit (PLC) splitter Market Report 2018 – Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies, Fiberon Technologies, Go!Foton

Planar light-wave circuit (PLC) splitter Market is a category of optical power managing device which is fabricated by means of silica optical waveguide technology to distribute optical signals from Central Office (CO) to multiple premise locations. The PLC splitters have a wider operating wavelength ranging from 1260 to 1650 nm, than the low-cost fused biconic tapered (FBT) couplers. This technology features an inclusive temperature range, compact design, enhanced reliability, featuring improved uniformity, and a smaller size compared to FBT couplers. They also offer good channel-to-channel uniformity and broader wavelength range, and are extensively used in PON networks to observe optical signal power splitting.

Increasing information transmission need with greater fidelity, innovative technological advancement, and overall cost reduction are the primary factors to drive the growth of the global planar light-wave circuit splitter market. In addition, the growth in e-commerce marketing among population by various business organizations have also supported the market growth, However, costlier technology, and complex manufacturing process are some major glitches to deal with respect to market growth. Moreover, rising demand for 4G and upcoming 5G technology, and adoption of PLC splitters in surveillance, sensors application, and traditional telephone cables are further expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Type, application, and geography are the key segments considered in the global planar light-wave circuit splitter market. The type segment is sub-segmented into 1N and 2N. Moreover, the application segment is further bifurcated into telecommunication, fiber to X system, cable television network, passive optical network, and other applications.

Based on geography, PLC splitter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players operating in the market include Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies, Fiberon Technologies, Go!Foton, Reflex Photonics Inc., Shenzhen Technologies, Prysmian, Finisar Corporation, Huihong Technologies, and oeMarket.com, among others.

Scope of the Global Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter Market

Type Segments

1N

2N

Application Segments

Telecommunication

Fiber To X System (FTTX)

Cable Television Network (CATV)

Passive Optical Network (PON)

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

