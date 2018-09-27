North America IoT in Automotive Market to Expand at 28.23% Till 2023

Mumbai – (ROGM) Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, published a report on the North America IoT in automotive market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the North America IoT in automotive market is set to expand 28.23% in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach a market size of USD 46.28 Bn by 2023.

Internet of Things (IoT) enables vehicles to connect with the outside world and enhance driver as well as rider experience. Huge demand for self-driving cars in the North America region is primarily driving the IoT in automotive market in North America. Also, use of IoT for car health diagnostics is expected to be an important factor driving market growth in the foreseeable future.

However, users in North America are uncomfortable with IoT tracking their ride all the time, which might lead to invasion of privacy. This can challenge the growth of the market. Also, stringent government regulations pertaining to consumer privacy and data protection can hamper IoT adoption in the automotive sector.

Key highlights of this report:

• Market drivers and challenges in the North America IoT in the automotive market

• Market trends in the North America IoT in the automotive market

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the North America IoT in the automotive market segmentation by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded) – by revenue (USD Bn)

• Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (U.S. and Canada) market size data (USD Bn) for the North America IoT in automotive market

• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for IoT in the automotive sector to determine the viability of the market, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the North America IoT in Automotive Market report

https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/north-america-iot-in-automotive-market-2018-2023.html

Name: Ankita Basu

Email: ankita.basu@netscribes.com

US Toll-Free: 18888313350M:

+91 9903154956