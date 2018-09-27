Koochie Global, organized National Landscape Architecture Scholarship Program in Delhi

Press Release

KOOCHIE GLOBAL, a pioneer in the outdoor playground industry with a presence in 12 countries and 5 continents, had organised the 1st Chapter of the National Landscape Architecture Scholarship Program at India Habitat Centre, Delhi on 22nd September 2018. The National Landscape Architecture Scholarship Program is a platform that had provided an opportunity for students with capabilities to succeed academically in the field of landscape architecture and realize their greatest potential.

The objective of the program was to give back to the industry & encourage applicants to foster a network of future leaders that can inspire new vision and commitment. Four students were awarded a scholarship towards their annual fee and will continue to receive financial aid and encouragement. The Panel discussion on ‘’Urban Open Space ‘was held between Italy’s celebrity architect and designer Giulio Ceppi, Nandita Parikh, Founder, NMP Design, Roben Dass Chairman Koochie Global, Roger Gunn, Director of Landscape Architecture AECOM, Sonali Bhagwati, President, Designplus Architecture Pvt. Ltd.and Jaideep Chatterjee,Vice Dean and Professor, Jindal School of Art and Architecture, which will be Moderated by Minesh Parikh, NMP Designs. Some of the topics focused were green building solutions, ecological habitats, a resource-efficient approach to significant cost saving projects, creating spaces that both enrich the community and promote wellness on multiple levels etc.

Roben Dass, Chairman and Managing Director, Koochie Global, says, “Indeed, the scholarship is much more than financial aid – we are hoping that the young people we select will be motivated to use their Education to contribute to society and consequently the world at large.

Alongside, we endeavour to support institutions in meeting educational goals, striving to supply students with the motivation towards the acquisition of knowledge and these skills.

Education is the key to individual and business prosperity and Koochie global is humbled to unveil the first edition of the NLAS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM.”

The program will facilitate leadership development to bring forth the strong leaders in professions and in communities. The program promoted critical thinking, inspired an interdisciplinary approach and endorsed the application of knowledge as well as empowered new generations of landscape architects, designers, and urbanists, in anticipation of the future.