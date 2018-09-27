Judith Barath’s Oil Paintings are Ideal for Beautifying Both Personal and Commercial Spaces

Judith Barath is a contemporary artist based in Oak Brook who creates engaging abstract art pieces ideal for beautification of personal and commercial spaces.

Oak Brook – To be dated, 2018: Judith Barath is a talented contemporary artist who works with a number of mediums. Her areas of specialty include oil painting, fine art photography and digital work. Judith was born in Hungary and has spent time in a number of cities including San Francisco, Chicago. She is currently based in Oak Brook, and draws inspiration from the world, her life and the people and places she interacts with.

Judith is extremely adept when it comes to using oil and canvas. Her body of oil and canvas work is vast and includes categories like cityscapes, landscapes, floral painting and abstract painting among others. This versatility makes her work both captivating to go through as well as ideal for spatial beautification.

When asked to comment on her oil work Judith replied, “Learning to master oil probably took me a fair amount of time but I loved working with the medium so much that I just kept at it – it took me years but I finally got it right.” She went on to say, “I don’t like limiting myself by subject; which is why I’ve proceeded to create everything from landscapes to abstract pieces, really pushing my skills to see what I was made of as an artist!”

From spatial aesthetic standpoint, the fact that Judith has created a diverse body of work allows a lot of choice for those investing in her paintings. The artists work body includes all sorts of shape and color themes as well as work depicting different scenarios, feelings and emotions. Regardless of what space clients might be trying to enhance, Judith’s collection caters to a range of aesthetic requirements and preferences making it ideal.

Judith said, “I do not start painting thinking of where my paintings will be placed, unless I am working on a commission – it’s just lucky for me and those investing in my work as the diversity works all round!”

