Iso Amyl Acetate Market Size & Share to See Modest Growth Through 2024

Iso amyl acetate is an organic compound formed after the reaction between iso amyl alcohol and acetic acid. Iso amyl acetate is slightly soluble in water and very soluble in most organic solvents. Iso amyl alcohol is primarily used to confer banana flavor in foods. Pear oil commonly refers to a solution of iso amyl acetate in ethanol, which is used as an artificial flavor. This commercially important solvent is used as carrier for materials such as nitrocellulose. Iso amyl acetate occurs in nature as the alarm pheromone of the honey bee. It is used for the preparation of many synthetic flavors of apple, banana, and even coffee. Iso amyl acetate is employed in more than 40 flavors. It can be produced by yeast during fermentation. Iso amyl acetate has strong, pleasant, odor and low toxicity; thus, it can be used to test effectiveness of gas seals, which are used in respirators.

The global iso amyl acetate market is expected to expand significantly owing to the constant demand from companies that manufacture food products and beverages, perfumes, and cosmetics. Rise in investments by vendors to increase their production capabilities and expand their distribution network to attract more consumers is one of the major factors driving the global iso amyl acetate market. The market is driven by the demand for natural ingredients. Another factor boosting the iso amyl acetate market is the rise in usage of innovative technology, which enables manufacturers to develop iso amyl acetate. The product has already replaced several other flavors owing to the increase in number of applications it possesses. Demand from the cosmetics industry is acting as a driver of the iso amyl acetate market, as iso amyl acetate can be used primarily in nail varnish application and removal due to its good solvency. Iso amyl acetate is also employed in deodorants.

In terms of application, the global iso amyl acetate can be categorized into flavors and fragrance industry, cosmetics industry, varnishes, wind proofing fabric flying surfaces, aircraft, and wood frames. In terms of origin of formation, the iso amyl acetate market can be classified into natural and synthetic. Application of iso amyl acetate in the flavoring industry is sub-divided into food and drinks, such as honey, butterscotch, artificial coffee, beverages; and perfumes.

The global iso amyl acetate market expanded decently in 2015. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The iso amyl market can be segmented based on geography into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to remain the major market due to the growth in end-use applications. The global iso amyl acetate market in Europe is also expected to expand due to the rising demand in the flavor and fragrance industry. The market in Asia Pacific is also estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, led by the rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to offer promising growth to the iso amyl acetate market during the forecast period owing to the recent developments in the food and fragrance industry and changing lifestyles in these regions.

Key players operating in the global ready mix concrete market include S.G.AROCHEM INDUSTRIES, The Good Scents Company, and Nimble Technologies Pvt Ltd