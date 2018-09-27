Industrial Safety Gloves Market Projected to Reach US$ 9,500 Mn revenues by 2026

According to Future Market Insights, the global industrial safety gloves market will reflect a moderate CAGR through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Worldwide sales of industrial safety gloves are estimated to account for over US$ 9,500 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

Disposable Gloves being Relatively More Favored in End-use Industries

Industrial safety gloves are increasingly being employed in various industrial settings for guaranteeing the employee safety in the work environment. Growing awareness among consumers regarding health and hygiene, mounting number of accidents at workplaces, and the need for safety against hazardous chemicals and equipment handling has fuelled adoption of industrial safety gloves. Disposable gloves are being relatively more favored in end-use industries. Comparatively lower cost than re-usable gloves is a major factor driving demand for disposable gloves. Industries are obligated for ensuring their workers’ safety from occupational operational hazards. Various standards and laws have been enlisted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which are required to be complied with by the industrial sectors. This further creates demand for various industrial safety gloves such as neoprene gloves or nitrile gloves.

Robots have been increasingly replacing manpower in manufacturing as well as various other industrial sectors. There has been robust and huge negative effects of implementing robots on wages and employment across economies influenced by automation. Proliferated adoption of automation in various industrial settings are likely to reduce human efforts, as they enable increased accuracy and higher operational efficiency. This will subsequently limit demand for personal protective equipment such as industrial safety gloves to certain specific operations. One of the recent trends being observed in the global industrial safety gloves market is utilization of recyclable & green materials.

Sales of Industrial Safety Gloves in Europe will Register Highest CAGR through 2026

North America dominated the global industrial safety gloves market in 2017. However, the market in Europe is projected to outpace that in North America, to become the most remunerative market for industrial safety gloves by 2026-end. Sales of industrial safety gloves in Europe will register the highest CAGR through 2026, followed by those in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). Revenues from industrial safety gloves’ sales in APEJ will exceed US$ 2,000 Mn by 2026-end.

On the basis of product type, chemical protective gloves are expected to remain the leading revenue contributor to the market, followed by leather gloves. Rubber insulating gloves are also anticipated account for a major portion of the market’s revenue share by 2026-end. Sales of metal mash and fabric gloves will exhibit the fastest expansion in the market through 2026. In addition, sales of rubber insulating gloves and synthetic gloves are projected to register a parallel expansion through 2026.

Manufacturing Sector to Remain Dominant End-user in the Market

Based on end-user, manufacturing sector will remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues, although witnessing a relatively slower expansion through 2026. Revenues from sales of industrial safety gloves in transportation and mining will register a parallel increase through 2026, In addition, Pharmaceuticals and food industries are anticipated to remain the fastest expanding end-users of industrial safety gloves, exhibiting a similar CAGR through 2026.

Vendors in the global industrial safety gloves market are now finding options for reducing amount of scrap, and decreasing their reliance on the petrochemical resources. In addition, these vendors are focusing on using materials with minimum carbon footprint for production of industrial safety gloves. Key market participants sustaining growth of the market, as identified by the report, include 3M Co., E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Limited, Uvex Safety Group, Grainger, Inc., Bullard, and Kimberly-Clark.