Hyperloop Technology Market Report 2018 – MIT Hyperloop, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Badgerloop

Global Hyperloop Technology Market is estimated to reach $6,822 million by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 46.2% from 2022 to 2026. Hyperloop is a proposed mode of passenger & freight transportation which comprise system of tubes or a sealed tube through which a pod might travel free of friction or air resistance, transporting people or objects at optimum speed and acceleration. The hyperloop concept functions by sending particularly designed “pods” or “capsules” inside a steel tube maintained at a partial vacuum. It incorporates reduced pressure tubes wherein pressurized capsules ride on air bearings driven by air compressors and linear induction motors. A hyperloop system is an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system which may propel passengers at an average speed of around 600mph, which is considerably faster than current rail or air travel times.

Increase in global demand for fastest and low-cost transportation, transportation with less land area required, less expensive and easier-to-build infrastructure, and technology that is unsusceptible to earthquakes and other natural calamities are some of the primary factors driving growth of the global hyperloop technology market. However, lack of awareness about the technology and stringent government regulations may limit the growth of the market. Moreover, commercialization in technology and growth in business are some of the features that may provide several opportunities in for the hyperloop technology market in the coming years.

The hyperloop technology market is classified into component, transportation, and geography. The classification by component includes tubes, capsules, and propulsion system. By transportation, the classification is specified as passenger, and freight.

Based on geography, hyperloop technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market player includes Hyperloop One, MIT Hyperloop, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Badgerloop, Open loop Inc., BITS Hyperloop, SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Delft Hyperloop, AZloop, and Transpod Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Hyperloop Technology Market

Component Segments

Component Segments

Tubes

Capsules

Propulsion System

TransportationType Segments

Passengers

Freight

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

