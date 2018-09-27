Flexible Pipe Market is Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2026

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Overview

A flexible pipe is formed up of several layers and the main parts are leak proof thermoplastic barriers and corrosion resistant steel wires which provides flexibility and superior dynamic behavior to the structure. Flexible pipes are used to transfer liquids and fluids such as crude oil and they can operate under high temperature and pressure conditions. Flexible pipes are being made by different materials such as HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride), PA (Polyamide), PP (Polypropylene) and others. HDPE tubing is less flexible in comparison with LDPE, but has better chemical and physical properties.

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Drivers & Restrains

HDPE tubing is extensively used in transporting water, air and chemicals. PVDF flexible piping has abrasion resistant property that helps fluoro-polymer to be widely used in applications requiring chemical resistance with low permeability. Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) tubing and piping provides good abrasion resistance and both physical as well as mechanical strength with use of many solvents and chemicals.

PA Polyamide Flexible pipes provides exceptional durability because of its long-term mechanical properties and it is widely used in markets such as factory machinery tools, packaging and automation. Polypropylene pipes and tubing is quite durable and has heat resistant properties. These properties helps PP Flexible pipes to be ideal for the transfer of gases or hot liquids or where higher pressure and temperature are expected. PP Flexible pipes are usually suggested for vacuum systems, (PP) polypropylene plastic piping also has good resistance properties to alkalies and acids but apparently they have poor resistance property to aliphatic, aromatic and chlorinated solvents. This tubing is made from raw materials meeting requirements of FDA.

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Applications

Flexible pipe finds an application in both offshore and onshore oil and gas activities. Increasing offshore and onshore drilling activities all over the world is a driving factor for the growth of flexible pipe market. Flexible pipe market is driven by the increasing energy demand all over the world and significant growth in the exploration and production activities in oil and gas industry which is anticipated to drive the market in near future. Rise in number of horizontal wells all over the world will be a key driver for the growth of Flexible Pipe market. Flexible pipes are used in horizontal wells. In comparison with vertical drilling, horizontal drilling is growing rapidly as production of horizontal wells is more than double. An increase in the installation of horizontal wells can be considered as a growth opportunity for Flexible Pipe market globally.

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Key Segments

The market can be segmented on the basis of following regions ; North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America is going to dominate the Flexible pipe market in near future. Due to the new oil and gas discoveries in North America region the demand for Flexible Pipe has been increased significantly. In North America, offshore segment is the major contributor to the growth of this market. Middle East and Africa is considered as the second largest consumer of Flexible pipes due to the new oil and gas discoveries which will arise the demand for Flexible pipes in this region. Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific flexible pipe market is also anticipated to grow as the market in this region is also driven by growing oil and gas industry and new discoveries of oil and gas reserves.

Global Flexible Pipe Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the market are Chevron Phillips chemical company, solu force, Solvay SA, Evonik industries, Technip, Deep Flex, National oilwell Varco, Solu Force and GE oil and gas, Airborne Oil & Gas, ContiTech AG, FlexPipe Systems, Prysmian Group and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies.

