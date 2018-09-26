Solar Control Glass Market Report 2018 – Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass Company, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Global Solar Control Glass Market is estimated to reach $9,288 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2024. Solar control glass is used to avoid excess heat from the sun entering indoors, allowing brightness of the light. It is used to keep indoor areas cooler and are obtained in various types such as transparent, mirrored, and tinted offered by glass industry. These glasses have various applications such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, and automotive. Environmental concerns and high price of ACs is expected to increase its adoption in construction sector. Due to growing construction projects in regions like Asia Pacific, solar control glass market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

High growth potential in automotive industry, rising building and construction in emerging nations, and increasing awareness about CO2 releases from ACs are the factors driving the growth of the solar control glass market. Though, accessibility and price instability of raw material may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, huge potential growth in emerging economies and rising government initiativesmight provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/solar-control-glass-market-report/request-sample

The global solar control glass market is segmented on the basis of application, and geography. The market is segmented by application as commercial buildings, residential buildings, automotive, and other applications.

Based on geography, global solar control glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players are AGC Glass Europe, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass Company, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., CSG Holding Limited, Asahi India Glass Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG, and Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/solar-control-glass-market-report/toc

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Solar Control Glass Market with respect to major segments such as application and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Solar Control Glass Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Solar Control Glass Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Solar Control Glass Market

Application Segments

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Automotive

Other Applications

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/solar-control-glass-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com