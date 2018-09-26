Self-cleaning Glass Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2026

Global Self-cleaning Glass Market: Overview

Self-cleaning glass is defined as a specific type of glass with a surface that keeps itself free of dirt and other harsh environmental conditions. It is a low-maintenance glass that is made by depositing a thin layer of chemical that has photolytic and hydrophilic properties on the surface of te glass. This makes the glass easier to clean. Self-cleaning glass is fog and glare resistant. The material applied on the glass does not change its mechanical, thermal, and acoustic properties. Self-cleaning glass is used in areas, such as facades and areas with higher elevation that are hard to reach for manual cleaning. It has a layer of titanium oxide over the surface that undergoes a chemical reaction and breaks dirt and other materials into smaller pieces that can be easily washed off by rain or on the application of water. The layer is also hydrophilic in nature, i.e. it attracts water unlike normal glass, which is hydrophobic, which repels water. As a result, on the application of water on the surface, water spreads evenly across the glass and wipes off the dirt quite easily. The major benefit of using self-cleaning glass is that it helps in saving maintenance costs, time, and effort.

Global Self-cleaning Glass Market: Drivers and Restraints

Self-cleaning glass is used in solar panels. Rise in use of solar panels due to a shift toward the use of renewable energy is likely to propel demand for self-cleaning glass. Furthermore, rapid industrialization, which involves the construction of sky scrapers, is augmenting demand for self-cleaning glass. It is hard to reach glass panels in the elevated areas of sky scrapers for cleaning. Therefore, self-cleaning glass an ideal choice for use in these buildings. These factors are likely to propel the self-cleaning glass market in the coming years.

However, factors such as high price of self-cleaning glass as compared to conventional glass are expected to restrain the expansion of the self-cleaning glass market. Moreover, self-cleaning glass does not completely clean itself automatically. Therefore, people prefer conventional glass. This is expected to hamper the self-cleaning glass market in the ear future. Additionally, there is a lack of awareness among people in developing countries about self-cleaning glass technology, which is expected to hinder the self-cleaning glass market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the self-cleaning glass market can be segmented into hydrophobic coating self-cleaning glass and hydrophilic coating self-cleaning glass. The hydrophilic coating self-cleaning glass segment is estimated to account for a prominent share of the self-cleaning glass market, owing to the use of hydrophilic coating self-cleaning glass in windows, facades, solar panels, etc. during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the self-cleaning glass market can be classified into residential construction, non-residential construction, solar panels, automotive, and others. Residential construction is estimated to be a prominent segment of the self-cleaning glass market, owing to rise in demand for advanced glass coatings for various functions, such as self-cleaning and energy efficiency.

Based on geography, the self-cleaning glass market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the self-cleaning glass market, owing to various technological advancements in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace owing to rise in demand for solar panels in the region during the forecast period.

Global Self-cleaning Glass Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the self-cleaning glass market include Clear Glass Solutions, Dongguan City of East Pearl River Glass Company Limited, Foshan Qunli Glass Company Limited, Gevergel (FoShan) Engineering Glass Company Limited, ITC International Trading & Consulting Pty Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain SA., Shanghai HuZheng Nanotechnology Company Limited, Viridian Group, Wuxi Yaopi Glass Engineering Company Limited., and ZNG Glass Company Limited.

