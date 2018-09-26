How Important Is Your Wedding Necklace Choice?

The fact is that your choice of necklaces can totally alter your gowns look. The length of your necklace should enhance your wedding dress. A chain with a locket or a pendant is a wonderful choice. Or, how about a vintage necklace with large colorful stones or a Victorian style necklace filled with charm and deep emotional overtones. It is of utmost importance that you choose the appropriate style to suit your individual taste.

Some Factors to Consider When Selecting Your Wedding Necklace

You definitely need to take into consideration your age, your complexion, and naturally your dress. It would not be very classy to be a middle-aged bride with a jewellery set that a teenager should be wearing. Just because a wedding jewellery set is modern or beautiful does not mean it looks good on you. You need the perfect color gown to match your complexion also. Now, matching with your dress depends upon the cut of the neckline. A Y-drop necklace can be worn very elegantly with a halter top gown, a strapless gown, or even a V-neck. A gown with a square neckline is traditional and looks great with a single or double strand necklace. A scoop neck gown can be enhanced by a multi-strand or a simple necklace. A necklace that has an adornment dangling at the back of the neck is ideal for an open back wedding dress.

Whatever the choice of dress, your wedding necklaces will play a significant roll in setting off your gown and enhancing the theme of your UK wedding.