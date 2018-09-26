Global Security Testing Market to reach a market size of $7.8 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Security Testing Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Security Testing market is expected to attain a market size of $7.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.
The introduction of wide range of applications and an unprecedented growth in cyber threats have led to need for security testing services. Security Testing is a fast growing technology as many other industry verticals find the technology as promising and efficient.
The major drivers that are driving the security testing market are the need for protecting vital assets such as web & mobile applications, data such as government mandates and regulatory compliances. The security testing market has unprecedented demand due to rapid growth in the need for security of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends. Increased deployment of web & cloud-based business applications has further propelled the market growth.
Application security testing market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2016–2022. Application security testing solutions are used to ensure security of web and mobile applications that are deployed by organizations to bring in efficiency in business operations. The new technological trends such as IoT and BYOD have successfully connected wide range of applications, which have despite efficiency, have turned vulnerable to advanced persistent threats. Therefore, the security of these applications has been a prime concern for organizations.
The security testing market is segmented into various industry verticals. Government and public utilities vertical has been the leading sector with wide spread adoption of security testing solutions, as the sector uses applications and critical data that are highly prone to attacks. Additionally, security testing would also gain prominence in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, and IT & telecom verticals.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is the highest revenue generating segment in 2015. However, LAMEA is the fastest growing market, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Security Testing market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Logrhythm, Inc., Alien Vault, Inc., Arbor Networks, Inc. and Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
Research Scope:
Global Security Testing Market By Type
Network Security Testing
Firewall Testing
VPN Testing
IDS/IPS System Testing
URL Filtering
Application Security Testing
Type
Static
Dynamic
Services
Web
Mobile
Cloud
Device Security Testing
Global Security Testing Market By Tool
Penetration
Web
Automated
Code Review
Global Security Testing Market By Deployment Type
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Global Security Testing Market By Organization Size
Large
Small & Medium
Global Security Testing Market By Vertical
Government and Public Utilities
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Global Security Testing Market By Geography
North America Security Testing Market
US. Security Testing Market
Canada Security Testing Market
Mexico Security Testing Market
Rest of North America Security Testing Market
Europe Security Testing Market
Germany Security Testing Market
Spain Security Testing Market
France Security Testing Market
UK. Security Testing Market
Russia Security Testing Market
Italy Security Testing Market
Rest of Europe Security Testing Market
Asia-Pacific Security Testing Market
China Security Testing Market
Japan Security Testing Market
India Security Testing Market
South Korea Security Testing Market
Singapore Security Testing Market
Malaysia Security Testing Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Security Testing Market
LAMEA Security Testing Market
Brazil Security Testing Market
Argentina Security Testing Market
UAE Security Testing Market
Saudi Arabia Security Testing Market
South Africa Security Testing Market
Nigeria Security Testing Market
Rest of LAMEA Security Testing Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
FireEye, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Logrhythm, Inc.
Alien Vault, Inc.
Arbor Networks, Inc.
Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
