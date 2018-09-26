Eurostop announces release of MyShopprTM, a new consumer store app for an enhanced instore experience

Eurostop’s new in store app, MyShopprTM enables retailers to harness the power of digital technology in their bricks and mortar stores with on-demand digital personal assistant

London, UK, September 26, 2018 – Eurostop has announced the availability of its new consumer store app which has been developed to transform the in store experience. MyShopprTM is available without download on any smartphone device, and acts as a personal retail assistant, taking advantage of the mobile shopping trend in store. By using their own phones to scan a barcode, customers have instant access to stock inventory information, product details and prices whilst shopping in store. The app is the latest innovation in Eurostop’s suite of connected retail systems that enable retailers to provide customers with a seamless and engaging omnichannel shopping experience.

Customers can check stock availability, colours and sizes, while browsing and order online if not available in store. They can also research product details and share details of their experience with friends on social media.

Deborah Loh, Marketing Manager at Eurostop said; “Investing in a Store of the Future is our focus. Providing a connected customer experience and innovative use of technology is becoming increasingly important for retailers to be successful, and to ensure that they stand out in the High Street. In addition, the relationship that brands build with their customers is extremely powerful.

“We have developed MyShopprTM to provide retailers with a modern way to engage and service customers in today’s ‘on demand’ society. It is designed to enhance customer satisfaction and helps to ensure that retailers need never miss a sale.”

Eurostop is currently offering a free one month trial of MyShopprTM.

With over 25 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.

Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e-commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.

People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Erke, FatFace, Help for Heroes, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pretty Green, Pentland Brands Plc, Tiso, Trespass and many more.

