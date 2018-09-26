Defense Military Aircrafts Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Application, Share, Revenue, Product, By Type Forecast 2025

26 Sep 2018: Maintenance, repair and overhaul is a complex process in the aeronautical industry that possesses strict & precise requirements defined by air authorities to ensure passenger and aircrew safety. Airline owners are found spending billions of dollars to comply with such standards and is a relevant portion of their total operational costs. On the basis of manufacturer, the global Defense Military Aircrafts Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market is segmented into military aircraft, engine manufacturer, aircrafts manufacturer, component manufacturer, specialty MRO companies and airlines. In case of military/defense aircrafts MRO market reflects robust & resilient market dynamics ranging from military aircraft fleet size, structure and flight hours. With the due course of time, the older planes and their components need to be replaced with the new ones and replaced with newer ones which ultimately impact the MRO spending. Also, political decisions influence the deployment of defense aircrafts which directly impacts the MRO industry. For instance, alone in the US, the global economic crisis hit the MRO industry resulting out of financial constraints borne by leading defense spenders.

Commercially, the defense military aircrafts maintenance, repair and overhaul market is directly proportional to political influence and funding. Any of these factors vary, the MRO industry is affected accordingly. Therefore, the current scenario in the MRO market being positive, the market is set to witness a higher CAGR for the forecast period. The key driving factors attributing to the growth of defense military aircrafts maintenance, repair and overhaul market include growth in military activities conducted by developed and developing nations.

Additionally, growth in air surveys to determine the territories and the need to understand the location precisely is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, growth in commercialization of aircraft maintenance business is growing at a rapid pace resulting in growth of local players is contributing to the market growth. However, significant costs and shortage of skilled personnel for maintenance and overhaul is likely to impede the market growth slightly during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global defense military aircrafts maintenance, repair and overhaul market is segmented into combat, trainer, transport, unmanned aircraft, special mission aircraft, attack helicopters and utility helicopters. On the basis of component, the global defense military aircrafts maintenance, repair and overhaul market is segmented into airframe, line, engine, component maintenance and modifications.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global defense military aircrafts maintenance, repair and overhaul market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. Europe is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to growth in military activities in order to safeguard borders. North America stands second in the market owing to rising imports of aircrafts in order to strengthen the defense system and conduct military activities.

APAC regions are anticipated to grow during the forecast period with regards to commercialization of aircraft maintenance business and technological advancement. Middle-East and African regions are anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to low investment and low spending on aircraft business. The key players in the global defense military aircrafts maintenance, repair, and overhaul market include Airbus Group, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO), Honeywell Limited, Lockheed Martin, Singapore Technologies Aerospace.

