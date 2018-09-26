Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

A cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) is one of the techniques used for the rehabilitation of pipelines that are damaged. CIPP is a jointless, seamless, pipe-within-a-pipe with the capability to rehabilitate pipes ranging in diameter from 0.1 to 2.8 meters. This method can be used in water, sewer, gas, and chemical pipelines and CIPP has gained popularity, owing to its numerous benefits when compared to the methods that are in competition.

Aging potable and sewage water infrastructure in most of the major countries and increasing spending by municipalities and utilities on rehabilitation are major factors that will fuel growth of cured-in-place pipe market. Moreover, increasing awareness about the benefits of trenchless techniques and the high performance of CIPP over competing techniques are significant factors driving growth of CIPP market.

Exterior corrosion and aquatic toxicity caused by CIPP installations are major factors that will hinder growth of the market. The use of conventional drain cleaning machines with rotating cables and cutter heads after the completion of lining with CIPP resin on the pipe may cause damage to the CIPP lining. Therefore, difficulty in maintenance is also expected to restrain growth of cured-in-place pipe market.

Key Developments in Cured-In-Place Pipe Market

Key players are adopting strategies such as developing thinner, stronger and eco-friendly liners, regional expansion, and educating municipalities and utilities about the benefits of CIPP to retain their position in the cured-in-place pipe market. In January 2018, iMPREG liner GL16, a new UV liner by iMPREG was officially approved by the WRC. Inliner STX®, a UV cured-in-place pipe product was developed in 2018 by Layne Inliner. The company also advanced in custom solutions for large-diameter steam-cured culverts and gravity pressure pipe applications. Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR), a provider of underground rehabilitation solutions acquired Underground Technologies Inc., a pipe rehabilitation provider. In October 2017, Layne Inliner successfully renewed around 1,340 feet of 48”-96” corrugated metal storm culvert pipe traversing Interstate 70 in Central Indiana by using Inliner Technologies’ method of cured-in-place pipe.

Some of the key players in the market include Insituform Technologies Inc., Layne Inliner LLC, iMPREG GmbH, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, Reline Europe AG, Saertex multiCom GmbH, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., and Norditube Technologies SE.

