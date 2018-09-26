By the year 2023, North America Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to reach $2.7 billion at a CAGR of 6.14%

In the year 2018, the Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is valued at$6.43 billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach$8.89 billion with a pace of 6.7% CAGR. Lung carcinoma is a malignant lung tumor characterized by uncontrolled cell growth in tissues of the lung. This growth can spread beyond the lung by the process of metastasis into nearby tissue or other parts of the body. Cigarette smoking is the major cause of lung cancer and it is having the highest death rate commonly in men and women.

Factors affecting market growth:

In present days , companies are implementing various strategies to increase their product growth (+)

New product expansion, contracts, and associations and procurements are some of the significant approaches adopted by the manufacturers in the lung cancer therapeutics market (+)

Introduction of superior priced drugs and new advanced radiation therapies (+).

Unique and safer therapies could improve opportunities for growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

Generalization of the key drugs (-).

Tobacco smoking, elderly population and irregular lifestyle (+)

The higher need of diagnosis, accessibility of a great number of generic forms of major drugs (-)

Inadequate treatment options (-).

Market Segmentation

The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is geographically segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East & Africa.

North America and Europe are the leading countries of the global lung cancer therapeutics market. Asia-Pacific countries like India and China are the developing regions for the global lung cancer therapeutics market owing to the high occurrence of this disease along with growing healthcare alertness. The North America Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.14% by 2023. The Europe Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 6.47% by 2023

Key players:

Most important industries contributing to the global market are BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Hoffman-La Roche, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Agennix AG, AstrazenecaPlc, and Sanofi-Aventis.

