Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Report 2018 – Kongsberg Maritime, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., ECA GROUP, Saab AB

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market is estimated to reach $1,658 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2017 to 2025. Autonomous underwater vehicle is a device that is driven in the water through a propulsion system, controlled and piloted by an onboard computer, and controllable in three dimensions, according to various applications. The AUVs that are used in today’s time are many and vary in their construction build-ups. They range from being small to extremely large ones. But all these AUVs are extremely well when it comes to the duty that they are created to fulfill. AUVs are used for various operations such as commercial purposes, military purposes, research and exploring purposes, and extra-curricular interests. Some AUVs can also make decisions on their own, changing their mission profile based on environmental data they receive through sensors while under way. There are several vehicles operating successfully in the offshore industries as well as in the applied and academic oceanographic sciences.

The growth of the global autonomous underwater vehicles market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing demand for AUVs for applications in environmental protection, and military & defense, and oil & gas sectors. Additionally, growing importance of more reliable security measures worldwide is the factor supporting the market growth. However, high costs of AUVs operation is the major challenge involved in the global autonomous underwater vehicles market. Moreover, achievement of advanced technologies is expected to open up new growth opportunities over the years to come.

The global autonomous underwater vehicles market is segmented on the basis of component, type, technology, application and geography. By component, the market is categorized into cameras, synthetic aperture sonars, sensors, echo sounders, acoustic doppler current profilers, and other components. The market is segmented by type as large AUVs, medium AUVs and shallow AUVs. The market is segmented by technology as collision avoidance, imaging, communication, navigation, and propulsion. Moreover by application, the market is further categorized into military & defense, environmental protection and monitoring, oil & gas, oceanography, archeological and exploration and search and salvage operations.

Based on geography, global autonomous underwater vehicles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Kongsberg Maritime, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., ECA GROUP, Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Fugro, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Boston Engineering Corporation, International Submarine Engineering Limited, GRAAL, inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market with respect to major segments such as component, type, technology, application and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

Component Segments

Cameras

Synthetic Aperture Sonars

Sensors

Echo Sounders

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Other Components

Type Segments

Large AUVs

Medium AUVs

Shallow AUVs

Technology Segments

Collision Avoidance

Imaging

Communication

Navigation

Propulsion

Application Segments

Military & Defense

Environmental Protection and Monitoring

Oil & Gas

Oceanography

Archeological and Exploration

Search and Salvage Operations

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

