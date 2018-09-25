Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Thalidomide Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Thalidomide is an immunomodulatory drug and a prototype of the thalidomide class of drugs. It is mainly used in the treatment of certain cancers (multiple myeloma) and of a complication of leprosy. It is sold under the brand name Immunoprin. It has many applications in the field of medicine. The bacterium that causes tuberculosis is related to leprosy and thalidomide may be helpful in some cases where standard TB drugs and corticosteroids are not able to resolve severe inflammation in the brain. The combination of thalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2006.

Increasing drug and alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, presence of government funding in major markets, regulatory approvals, and product launches and services are some of the major factors driving growth of thalidomide market.

The adverse effects such as birth defects, blood clots, several cardiovascular adverse effects, liver damage, and prevention of menstruation are some of the major factors that are expected to restrain growth of thalidomide market.

Key Developments in Thalidomide Market

Key players in the market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to retain its position in the thalidomide market. On April 19, 2018, Pfizer’s collaboration with Asembia was expanded. Moreover, on April 3, 2018, Pfizer partnered with Allogene Therapeutics to expand the immuno oncology portfolios of Pfizer through continued development of Allogene’s CAR T therapies. On March 20, 2018, Casi Pharmaceuticals announced US$ 50 Mn private placement to prepare the company for commercialization in China.

Acceleron hosted Educational Webinar with leading clinicians to provide an overview of pulmonary arterial hypertension and the Sotatercept Phase 2 trial in March 2018. Moreover, bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation signed an agreement to co-develop and co-promote anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy bb2121 in the U.S. On April 13, 2018, Allergan announced the launch of TrueTear® Intranasal Neurostimulation Device.

Some of the key players in the thalidomide market include Pfizer, Allergan, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Five Prime Therapeutics, Angstrom Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Biocon, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Casi Pharmaceuticals, and Celgene Corporation.

