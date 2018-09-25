Solar Six -SP6 and its Features & effects of Solar Panel Cleaning Tool in Solar Plus

It is possible to remove various pollution of small-scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly. It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

Solar Panel Cleaning Tool

SOLAR SIX-SP6

The first solar cleaning system developed in Korea. It is possible to remove various pollution of small-scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

SOLAR SIX-SP6 Features and effects

You can clean up to 6m height using the Solar Six pole. It is possible to supply water by connecting a hose to the head brush.

Improve solar efficiency and maintain cleanliness Photovoltaic modules have to be installed in order to receive sunlight, but due to the nature of the installation, they are inevitably polluted from the surrounding environment! The solar six keeps the panel clean and can improve efficiency by about 10%. solar washing soap

Safe for your panels

Solar panels are relatively fragile. You cannot stand, lean, or put much pressure on them. Our long telescopic poles with soft brush heads safely clean the anti-reflective coating while not applying much pressure. Because we do not use chemicals or detergent there is no risk of chemical damage to the solar panels. And we do not use high pressure either, like with a pressure washer, since this can cause substantial damage. Finally, we use a method that does not quickly lower the temperature of the panels, which can crack and break them. solar detergent

Improving solar performance and improving profitability the newly developed Solar six has excellent cleaning power, which effectively removes the old time and dust accumulated for a long time and maintains cleanliness, as well as enhances efficiency and prolongs machine life.

Cleaning Service

• Power Efficiency Improved,

• and Cleanliness Maintained

