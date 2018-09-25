Les Artisans De Geneve is a company that was created in early 2016 with a mission of “recreating” existing and vintage watches. Initially distinguishing themselves replica watches rolex from the customizers like Bamford, they chose to create pieces like their tribute to the Rolex Daytona 6263 watch which replica watches ukstrayed from being too radical in how it was reimagined. Later in the year, came this watch, the Les Artisans De Geneve & Kravitz Design LK 01 Rolex Daytona. Partnering with Lenny Kravtiz’s design firm, Kravitz Design, Les Artisans De Geneve went all out in creating a brash and audacious black DLC and gold Daytona on a black military cuff strap. The mere inception of this concept is designed to generate love or hate opinions, but after spending time with this watch there is one undeniable fact – the product is meticulously done and objectively impressive in its execution.