Milk Permeate Powder Market 2018 – 2023

Overview

Milk powder is used in milk standardization and as an alternative for skim milk and milk powder. Permeates is a by-product from milk or whey by removing proteins and other components separation technique. This process is called as ultrafiltration. Since they are solid, they are called as solids of dairy products. It mainly contains lactose with vitamin and a small percent of minerals compounds of milk. Milk permeate is obtained as the by-product after the production of milk derivatives from milk. Milk permeate is sprayed and dried to obtain milk permeate powder. The composition of milk components in milk permeates differ based on regional and seasonal factors. Dairy manufactures use milk permeate powder to standardize protein and fat levels of milk to meet government regulations and consumer expectation. Milk and Milk permeate powder differ in organoleptic properties but the composition is the same because milk permeates powders are obtained from milk.

Drivers and Restraints:

The drivers of the global milk permeate powder market are growing trend of buying nutrition rich food products among consumers and Cost-effective substitutes to improve the flavor and functional properties of food are the major factors for driving the growth of the market. Also, it is used for milk standardization, for enhancing the flavour and eliminates the use of other flavor enhancing ingredients, rising consumer health concerns and increase in disposable income drives the growth of the market. The lack of awareness about permeates and limited numbers of professionals are hampering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The global milk permeates powder market can be segmented into five regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the region accounts for a significant share in global milk ingredients market. Asia-Pacific is expected to record high growth rate during the forecast period and has a major share in the import market of dairy ingredients, due to the rising population in the region, emerging economies and has increased demand for dairy products.

The companies dominating in the global milk permeate powder market are Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Idaho Milk Products, Interfood Holding b.v., Van Lee Melkprodukten Barneveld BV, Hoogwegt, Batory Foods and LACTALIS Ingredients.

