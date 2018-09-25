Global Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia Market Growth Analysis-Ken Research

The report Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2018 gives an overview of the global clinical trials landscape and top-level data related to clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 and E7), Trial Status, trial Phase, Sponsor type and End point status. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase and Status) pertaining to the company and all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for their non-accomplishments. It provides enrolment trends for the past five years and the latest news relating to these trials for the past three months. The companies involved in the clinical trials of prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia are GTx Inc, SOFAR SpA, Ilmix Group and Advanced Clinical LLC. The report will enhance the decision- making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategy to gain competitive advantage and helps in identifying locations to conducting these trials.

Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia (PIN) is a condition where some of the prostrate cells have begun to behave abnormally. These cells are present primarily in two areas- the lining of tiny sacs known as acini, which gives the prostrate a sponge-like composition and produce fluid that is added to sperm to create semen; and the lining of ducts that carry this fluid to the main ejaculatory duct that reaches the penis. PIN is a precancerous condition. Recent studies have shown that only one type of PIN increases the risk of it developing to a prostate cancer and that the risk of PIN may not be as serious as first thought.

Clinical trials are conducted in medical research labs to find better ways to prevent and treat diseases or diagnose them. They give solutions on the medical approaches suitable for certain illness to a certain group of people specifically. These trials help a great deal in making healthcare decisions. Since they answer scientific questions, these trials are required to be carried on under strict and scientific standards that protect the interests of the patients. They are also the final and the most important stage of clinical research and development. Clinical trials for drugs take place in four phases- first, they test an experimental drug on a few people and study the effects; second, they test the drug on more people than in Phase 1 which may extend up to years; third, they include many other participants to test for safety and efficacy and study the side effects deeper than in Phase 2; fourth, getting approval of the usage of drug from the relevant authority.

