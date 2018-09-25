Global Dietary Fiber Market Research Report 2018 – Detailed Analysis of Future Trends & Growth Opportunities

Market Definition:

Present diets don’t have naturally occurring dietary component in them which has increase the preference of dietary fibers that are added to food items. Market Research Future which specializes in market reports related to the food, beverage and nutrition sector amongst others, lately published a report on this industry. The industry will expand with a brilliant CAGR % while accomplishing a million dollar growth readily by 2022.

Market scenario:

Increasing incidences related to stomach ailments caused by lack of dietary fibers in diet have increased the demand for this market. Heightened levels of awareness related to the benefits of dietary fibers has increased the demand for the sector favorably. Limited availability of quality natural produce has been another motivating factor for the development of the market. Dietary fibers have also advanced their market share due to their incorporation in other food items like bakery products, beverages and other health related products. Certain deterrents to the growth of this market include government regulations and specific functional requirements.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in dietary fiber are as Cargill (U.S.), B&D Nutritional Ingredients (U.S.), Roquette (France), Fibersol (Japan), Shandong Minqiang Biotechnology Pvt Ltd (China), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion (U.S), Südzucker AG Company (Germany), Hubei Cheng Konjac Industry Development Co. Ltd (China) and Nexira (France)

Intended Audience:

Dietary fiber manufacturers

Functional food manufacturers

Breakfast cereal manufacturers

Pharmaceutical industry

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The dietary fiber market worldwide consists of Europe, North America, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). The market for dietary fiber on a global level is greatly dominated by Europe and North America because of the low fiber in diet content and amplified approval of dietary supplements in that particular region. The Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly growing region due to varying lifestyle and enhanced disposable income availability in that region. The intake of dietary fiber in developing counties like Brazil, India and China is anticipated to grow in the coming years.

