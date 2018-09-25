Feeder Cable Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Various Sectors

​Feeder cable refer to the collection of the similar or distinct wires combined together as a single cable. Feeder cables are used to transmit signals from one point to another. Different types of feeder cables are used in different applications. The feeder cable is made up of different element, when these elements combined together they carry the radio signals having low level loss from one point to another. The typical feeder cable consists of center conductor, insulating dielectric, outer conductor, and outer protecting jacket or sheath. All the elements are built up in a concentric layer. The center conductor is made up of copper and it may be a single conductor or it might have several strands. The outer conductor and the center conductor are separated by the insulating dielectric. This insulating dielectric makes sure that both the conductors remain separate and prohibiting the occurrence of any loss. This insulating dielectric may be in the solid form or in the semi air spaced form. The outer conductor is made up of copper braid, to enable the feeder to be flexible. To improve the screening, the double or triple screen feeder cables are used. Due to use of additional screening the stray pickup and radiation level are reduced. The outer jacket or sheath along with covering layer serves as electrical function, however it prevents earth loop forming. This outer jacket also provides a protection needed to prevent from moisture and dirt attack and prevent the feeder cable from damage by other mechanical shocks.

Feeder cables makes use of advanced processing technology that provides a low cost with higher performance suitable for wireless applications. Major factor that drives the feeder cable market are its performance, lower weight as compared to ordinary cables, and flexibility. However, the use of flexible feeder cables in difficult areas without any change in its attenuation characteristics, further drives the growth of the feeder cable market. One of the major restraining factor that restricts the growth of the feeder cable market is that the failure in one cable will results in the breakdown of the entire network. This is due to the use of single cable used in signal transmission. Also due to installation cost for longer distances compared to other type of cables restricts the growth of the feeder cable market. However due to its wide application at high frequency (>50 MHz), drives the further growth of the feeder cable market.

The global feeder cable market is segmented on the basis of type, product category, application, end use and geography. On the basis of type, the feeder cable market is segmented into coaxial cable, twin feeder or open wire and waveguide. On the basis of product category, the feeder cable market is segmented as low loss series, flexible series, super flexibles series, and aluminum series. Based on application the global feeder market is segmented into television, theatres, power & lighting and others. On the basis of end use, the feeder cable market is segmented into entertainment, industrial, military, mining and others. Geographically, global feeder cable market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global smart label market are LS Cable & System, Amphenol Antenna Solutions, AFC Cable Systems, Ornet Sdn Bhd., Lex Products, Mikrolink, Rosenberger, Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd, Santron Telecom Private Limited, Nexans, Synergy Telecom Pvt. Ltd.and among others.

