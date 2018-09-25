Experience Hassle-Free Hard Money Borrowing in Palm Beach County with Monroe Funding Corporation

People in Palm Beach County can now easily get the funds they need for refinancing and other real estate investment opportunities. Monroe Funding Corporation provides fast and easy hard money transaction with competitive rates and personalized services.

[Fort Lauderdale, 09/25/2018] – More and more people are enjoying Florida’s sunshine, as is evident in the continuous rise of its real estate market. New property listings increased to 96,281 in 2018’s first quarter from 95,206 in the same period last year.

Florida REALTORS® can make even more money through house flipping, according to a report by financial website GOBankingRates. REALTORS® can get an average of 83 percent ROI with just a 151-day flipping time. To maximize profit, REALTORS® use hard money loans to purchase, renovate, and subsequently sell a property within a year. Monroe Funding Corporation’s hard money lending services in Palm Beach County helps REALTORS® secure funds for their real estate acquisitions in a hassle-free transaction.

Why Borrow from Monroe Funding Corporation?

Monroe Funding Corporation, a private direct hard moneylender in Florida, offers short-term loans that help REALTORS® get funds for their refinancing or acquisition opportunities.

The company offers faster approvals, unlike traditional loans that can take months. Borrowers may secure a pre-approval within a day or two. If the borrower meets all the requirements, pre-approval may be granted in mere minutes.

Borrowers with a weak credit history need not worry when applying at Monroe Funding Corporation. Approving hard money loan applications isn’t based on the clients’ credit history, but the value of their property.

Finally, the company doesn’t have any prepayment penalties. Borrowers can pay off their loan even before the due date without any additional costs. Monroe Funding Corporation’s flexible payment terms allow clients to pay based on the most agreeable terms for them.

With Monroe Funding Corporation’s hard money lending service, borrowers in Palm Beach County can refinance or invest in their local real estate instantly and without any hassle.

About Monroe Funding Corporation

Monroe Funding Corporation is a Florida-based hard moneylender. Specializing in first mortgages on non-owner occupied properties and real estate loan options, the company offers the best loan products at the lowest possible rates.

Get in touch with Monroe Funding Corporation today at 945-816-0388 or visit their website http://monroefundingcorp.com.