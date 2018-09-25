Europe Patient Handling Equipment Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023

Overview:

Patient handling equipment is used to move patients, who are not capable enough to control their body movements. These devices are generally utilized in nursing homes, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), Old age home or care centers, and other medical centers for transferring patients between chaired and bed repositioning, standing, sitting, and moving from one bed to another. There is a variety of equipment available for patient handling that includes mobility scooters and wheelchairs, bathroom safety equipment, medical beds, ambulatory aids, and mechanical and non-mechanical equipment.

In the year 2018, the Europe Patient Handling Equipment market was valued at USD 5.18 Billion, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 6.84 Billion with 5.72% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for orthopedics, neurology, critical care units. Increased restoration and bariatric surgeries, growing mechanical developments, changing lifestyles of the people. However high cost for the treatment is restraining the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. The Europe had high CAGR during the forecast period. The reasons for the same might be the government policies.

Major companies in the market are Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Infinium Medical and Roche Diagnostics Limited.

