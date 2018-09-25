Europe E-Health Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023

In the year 2018, Europe E-Health Market was valued at USD 25.50 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 52.65 Billion at pace of 15.60% CAGR.

E-health is defined as the combination of medical data, general health data, and business information related to healthcare services where the data is delivered or transmitted by using the internet services or other wireless devices. E-health devices are used in the treatment of chronic disease like cancer, cardiac disease, diabetes and other infections which led to improvement in healthcare services. It is implemented to reduce the administrative costs associated with the treatment and transmission of clinical data to electronic health records.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-e-Health-market-1237/request-sample

Underlying Causes

The growth for E-Health Market is driven due to factors like increasing usage of tablets, smartphones & laptops, rising demand for e-Health solutions and services, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption for home care by patients. In addition, technological advancements in healthcare services, increasing investments by private organizations, and introduction of advanced devices are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of devices, privacy and licensing issues, unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe e-Health Market during the forecast period.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-e-Health-market-1237/

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe E-Health Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe region holds the second largest market share in the E-Health Market during the forecast period.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-e-Health-market-1237/customize-report

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe E-Health market are Boston Scientific Corp., IBM, Motion Computing Inc., GE Healthcare, Epocrates Inc., Telecare Corp., CompuMed, Medisafe, Set Point Medical, Doximity, Lift Labs, Proteus Digital Health and Apple.

About MarketDataForecast™

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Information:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank Filmnagar Branch, B 44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626