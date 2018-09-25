Automotive Air Purifier Market by Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Photocatalytic and Ionic filter) –by Type (Purifier, Ionizer & Hybrid) –by Vehicle (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle & Electric vehicle) –by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – is expected to reach US$ $2300Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.11%.

The key magnification drivers for the market are the elevating demand for a safe and efficient mode of mass conveyance, incrementing regime investments in convey sector, and increment in driver less trains.

In Technology, HEPA segment is expected to be the largest segment in the automotive air purifier market during 2018-2026

Growing concerns of health care, rise in traffics, burning fossil fuel at great speed and environmental effects from air pollution are expected to boost the injunctive sanction for HEPA.

Aftermarket segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the automotive air purifier market during the forecast period

Government norms and increasing awareness, provide better breathing capacity of the engine compared to the paper filter as per the company survey will the key to aftermarket magnification and alarming air pollution levels are expected to favour the most aftermarket growth

Asia pacific to hold the largest share of the automotive air purifier market in 2026

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapidly increase in disposal income, improved lifestyles and growing automotive sectors in India and China while both the countries are expeditious growing economies in Asia Pacific and their regime is taking initiatives to promote the technologies that will avail reduce the inimical effects of toxic air.

Key Players Profiled and Analised in the Report

Denso, Bosch, Mann+Hummel, Xiaomi, Alco, Ashley Filters, Cummins, Sogefi Group, Mahle, 3M, Koninklijke Philips, EcomVentures, Acdelco Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc. Affinia Group Inc. sharp corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Kent RO Systems Ltd, Livpure Private Limited, Powerseed, Amke Technology Co., Ltd, Eureka Forbes, Honeywell Purafil, Inc. Production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the industry players. For instance, in 2018, Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today promulgated its intent to acquire REAN Cloud LLC, an ecumenical cloud systems integrator.

