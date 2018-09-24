Paper Bottles Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2025

The Paper Water Bottle pulp material is made from sustainable combinations of plant-based fibers to allow optimum user-functionality, effective branding, operational efficiencies, and clean/efficient biodegradability and compostability.

As per the Research Report Insights (RRI) Market survey Paper Water Bottle has addressed the issue of 80 billion plastic bottles being produced annually, over 80 percent ending up in landfills or oceans, and the harsh reality that it will take 800 years to biodegrade.

Imagine the possibilities Half of all the plastic water bottles are used only once, and these bottles require three times the amount of water to produce a plastic bottle than it does to fill one. Biodegradable water bottles are an alternative measure against the traditional plastic bottles that are causing considerable damage to the environment.

Segmentation

Paper Water Bottle is segmented by the material:

Organic material: Paper, Sugarcane pulp. Bamboo, Algae (Agar powder)

Biodegradable plastic: Plant-based PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), PLA (poly-lactic acid), Cellulose-based plastics, Poly-butylene succinate

Paper Water Bottle market is segmented by capacity: 15 ml – 100 ml (small), 100ml – 500ml (medium), 500ml -1000 ml (large), Others

Regional Insights: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Japan

North America and Western Europe are the primary consumers of biodegradable water bottles worldwide growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Developing countries such as India and China has tremendous potential and are rising at a rapid pace due to the increase in domestic demand. Some of the market trends include strict government regulations, growing population and recent technological developments in biodegradable packaging. These factors are expected to be the primary reasons for the growth in biodegradable water bottles market.

Major Key players: Paper water bottle, Ch2oose, Anhui Idea Technology Ltd., Taizhou merry port Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Lyspackaging, Vegan bottle, Mitsubishi Plastics, Biopac Co., Raepack Ltd.

Report Key Points:

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected industry size

• Recent industry trends

• Shifting Industry dynamics

• Key Competition landscape

• Strategies of key players and product offerings

• Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective towards market performance

