Online Video Platforms Market To Be Bifurcated Into E-Learning

​An Online Video Platforms Market is a type of online service in which a user can watch, upload and store video content over the internet. The online video platforms generally use software as a service business platform or a user generated content model. In some case, it can also follow a do it yourself model. The global market for online video platforms has been anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

The global Online Video Platforms Marketcan be segmented by application, end users and geography. By application, the market can be categorized into commercial video platforms, video sharing, video forums, and media applications among others. The commercial video platforms are expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. By end users, the market can be bifurcated into e-learning, enterprise and media and entertainment.

There are several advantages associated with the use of online video platforms which are driving their demand in the global market. The users do not have to be at home to watch their favorite shows as they can easily watch it through Online Video Platforms Market. Moreover, the easily availability of Wi-Fi networks has further created the demand for online video platforms. In addition, the online video platforms are free from irritating advertisements which intervenes the viewers concentration while watching his or her shows. Furthermore, these online video platforms stream shows and movies from all parts of the world. This has helped the users to catch their favorite shows which are telecast in their country. Going further, the viewers are also provided with shows and movies that are not available on televisions. The online video platforms are available for monthly or annual fee which is nominal compared to digital television subscriptions. Moreover, the users can watch ultra high definition videos which are not available in televisions everywhere. Furthermore, the governments of several countries are taking strong measures to control piracy. Hence, in most of the countries, downloading movies or serials through websites is becoming illegal and lead to serious consequences. The benefit of using online video platform is that the viewers get to watch movies or television soaps legally. The above factors are increasing the demand for online video platforms globally.

However, there are certain restraints limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The online video platforms require high speed internet with high bandwidth without which the viewers cannot watch a movie or a show in high definition. This indirectly increases the need of upgrading the internet connection with a higher price. Going further, the viewers cannot download the videos streaming in these platforms. Hence, the user has to have an internet connection to watch the videos. These factors are pulling down the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the global Online Video Platforms Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have been identified to be developed regions with strong internet connectivity and availability. Hence the regions are expected to dominate during the forecast period. However, the presence of emerging economies such as India which is increasingly using online video services is expected to demand in Asia Pacific significantly.

There are several players operating in the global Online Video Platforms Market. These players are witnessing strong competition which is resulted into frequent mergers, acquisitions and partnerships between them in order to sustain in the highly competitive environment. The leading players operating in the software-defined machines market include Brightcove (U.S.), Kaltura (U.S.), Ooyala (U.S.), thePlatform (U.S.), Anvato (U.S.), BrightRoll (U.S.), ClipShare (U.K.), Coull.com (U.K.), Digitalsmiths (U.S.), Castfire (U.S.), Doovle (U.S.), Piksel (U.S.), Limelight Networks (U.S.) among other emerging players.

