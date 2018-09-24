How to choose wedding jewelry for your big day, here have some tips for your reference.

When you are sporting your adult female dress, this can be significantly true. For one, you are doing not wish to draw attention from the bride. for an additional, you would like to keep up a coffee key, elegant, tasteful look. Accessories ought to accent you and your outfit, they ought to not overpower it.

Necklace

When choosing a metal jewelry for your adult female dress, less is a lot of. easy chains or strings of pearls work well. a series or string of tiny beads with an easy pendant might also work. you have got to think about the dress, the fashion and what the bride is sporting (you don’t need to out-dress the bride!). Your best bet with necklaces is to remain off from giant, chunky jewellery and keep it easy.

Earrings

There was a time when simple, stud earrings were the acceptable ear accessory for bridal jewelry. However, an elegant drop is now entering the race and changing the face of bridal accessories. You can even forgo a necklace if you select a sophisticated drop earring. Just keep it simple and not too large or gaudy.

Bracelet

You have a little more play room with birthstone bracelets(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sliver-bracelet-c-12/). Check with the bride first, though, to make sure that your bangles are acceptable. You may opt for a simple tennis bracelet or a clean, easy chain. Your best bet is to always check to see what the bride is wearing and dress down accordingly.

Bags

Again, handbags are another accessory that is generally carried by all of the bridesmaids or none of them. Check with the bride to make sure. The bridesmaid handbags are usually satin or lace, small and more for decoration than utility.

Hair Accessories

Hair accessories come in many different styles and types. You can use hair sticks, barrettes, and clips, depending on your hair length and your chosen style.

Clips

Wedding hair clips(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/bridal-wedding-flower-hair-clips-c-1_6/) are good for securing stray hair in an updo, but they can also be used with medium or short hair. You can find plain clips or clips that are adorned with Swarovski crystals, pearls or metal etching and designs.