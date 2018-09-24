Engineering Adhesives Market Share, Strategic Outlook and Supply Chain Analysis till 2025

24th September 2018 – Global Engineering Adhesives Market is segmented into product, application and geographical regions. Adhesive a material used for joining two or more surfaces. Functionally, an adhesive wets the two surfaces, that binds the surfaces mounts and maintains strength after application. Engineering adhesives are one type of adhesive that are broadly used to integrate and seal parts of automobiles, electric appliances, electronics, office equipment, medical equipment, building materials, furniture, rolling stocks, optical equipment, and glass ceramics. Hence, such adhesives are generally made up of acrylics, epoxies, and urethanes.
Based on epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, and the other technologies, engineering adhesives are used to bond materials such as steel, aluminum, engineering plastics, and composites as a substitution for traditional joining techniques. Main types of engineering adhesives are epoxy (one part, two part, and films), acrylic, anaerobic, cyanoacrylate, urethane, and silicone. Engineering adhesives add to high market size of the global market for adhesives. The market segment is predicted to broaden at a higher rate considerably above the average growth rate of the adhesives industry. The market size is characterized by technology formulations that give high-value solutions to meet specific customer requirements.
Adhesives are used in various industries such as automobiles, aerospace, rail transport, electronics and communication, electric appliances, construction, telecom, consumer goods, marine and off-shore operations, and furniture. These adhesives provide uniform distribution of weight as compared to fasteners or welded joints.
Engineering Adhesives Market size is segmented by product into outlook epoxies, polyurethanes, cyanoacrylates and methacrylates. Development of polyurethane adhesives from microbial processes and fermentation is expected to create new avenues for industry participants. They have been gaining wide popularity owing to properties such as high strength, rigid bonds, and high viscosity and are formulated based on diverse chemistries with natural or synthetic nature.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Henkel
- H.B. Fuller
- Arkema
- Hexion
- 3M
- DOW CORNING
- ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS
- ITW
- Sika
- UNISEAL
- Huntsman
- Permabond
- Loxeal
- Dymax
- Three Bond and many others
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Thermoplastic
- Thermosetting
- Synthetic Rubber Type
- Rubber Resin Type
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Building
- Transportation
- Electronic Appliances
- New Energy Equipment
- Equipment
Key Stakeholders
- Engineering Adhesives Manufacturers
- Engineering Adhesives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- Engineering Adhesives Subcomponent Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors
