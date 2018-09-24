Drive By Wire Market Lucrative Opportunity across Globe

​To bolster their positions, keen automotive component manufactures are focusing hard on developing technologically superior Drive By Wire Market technology systems. German multinational, Robert Bosch GmbH, for example, has launched an e-axle drive system that combines transmission, electric motors, and power electronics in one unit to implement drive-by-wire technology. SKF Group, again, has developed electromechanical actuators which are an integral part of drive-by-wire systems. Similarly, ZF Group has developed a clutch-by-wire system for passenger vehicles.

Besides product development, main players in the global drive by wire market are also charging ahead through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and divestments.

Majorly fuelling the market is the increasing number of legislations and mandates by governments, especially in developed nations of Europe and the U.S., seeking to control polluting vehicular emissions. Drive By Wire Market technology helps in achieving just that by increasing fuel efficiency by reducing the weight of the vehicle. Rising demand of off-road vehicles is also serving to catalyze demand for drive-by-wire systems. Drive By Wire Market or x-by-wire application is increasing in forklifts, harvesters, tractors, construction and mining equipment, industrial electric vehicles, mowers, utility vehicles, and other off-road vehicles.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global drive by wire market to become worth US$59.5 bn vis-à-vis revenue by 2025 from US$18.22 bn in 2016 by clocking a robust 15.0% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025.

Drive By Wire Market or x-by-wire is an automotive technology that replaces conventional mechanical systems such as throttle control, braking, steering and gear shifting my electronic systems. Generally cables, hydraulic pressure, or other mechanical components are replaced by sensors, electronic control unit, electric motors and actuators, etc. Rising share of electronics or semiconductor value in the total cost of vehicle is increasing the adoption of drive-by-wire technologies. The semiconductor content by value is more in plug-in electric vehicles and pure electric vehicles than conventional vehicles. Increasing in production and sale of electric vehicles and conventional vehicles is increasing the adoption of drive-by-wire or x-by-wire technology.

Rising demand of off-road vehicles is increasing the application of drive-by-wire systems. Drive-by-wire or x-by-wire application is increasing in forklifts, harvesters, tractors, construction and mining equipment, industrial electric vehicles, mowers, utility vehicles, and other off-road vehicles Brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire technologies are commonly used for parking in these types of vehicles.

In off-road vehicles an electronic actuator automatically moves the parking brake when the engine is turned off or while in neutral mode. This helps to hold the position of off-road vehicle in hilly areas. The parking brake is only released when the off-road vehicle starts moving. The electronic parking brake is connected to the vehicle braking system by a cable.A steer-by-wire system has an integrated electronic control unit, embedded software and control area network (CAN) bus interface which replaces the traditional steering column and does not need maintenance service during its lifetime. Two non-contact position sensors are placed in steering wheels which send data to the electronic control unit. Steer-by-wire system also consists of electronic encoders which contain sensors to track steering wheel movement.