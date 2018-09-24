Cold Pressed Juice Market is poised to dominate this market during 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Cold Pressed Juice Market: By Type (Fruits Juices- Apple, Orange, Pineapple, Berries and Grapes, Vegetable Juices- Tomato, Carrot and Beetroot, Mixed Juices) & By Geography – Forecast(2018 – 2023)”, the market will be driven by the consumers’ increasing prevalence towards plant based nutritive products.

Americas hold the Largest Market Share in the Cold Pressed Juice Market

The Americas region holds the largest market share and growth in the Cold Pressed Juice Market. The downpour of investments has made the market a hotspot and this is driving the market. The key product types in the region include orange, pineapple and grapes among others.

Selected Impact Analysis Done in the Full Report

The top flavors of cold-pressed Juices are pineapple, orange, mango, strawberry, berry and apple.

Some of the recent trends in the Cold Pressed Juice Market include Labeling Changes and Product Packaging Changes among others.

Apart from the retail marketing, juice vendors are able to sell their products effectively through various sponsored programs, which is a healthy and progressive trend

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Cold-pressed juices extracted from mixed fruits & vegetables will continue to account for major chunk of global revenues, procuring nearly half a billion dollars by the end of 2023.

Berry, cabbage, and ginger exhibited most growth while strawberry and apple showed least.

The retail sector has nevertheless augmented the market to the fore.

With online shopping becoming more popular and easy, now-a-days, these cold-pressed juices are becoming more and more obtainable. This factor also is expected to drive the future market during the forecast period.

To access the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/15521/coldpressed-juice-market.html

Key players of Cold Pressed Juice Market:

The millennials are steering the market as the largest segment of consumers.

Coming to the key players of the market, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Starbucks, Evolution Fresh (U.S.), Hain BluePrint Inc. (U.S.), The Cold Press Juicery (The Netherlands), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.)are considered as linchpins.

New product launches and partnerships are considered as game changers in the market. For example, Coca-Cola Co. invested around USD 90 million to buy 30% stake in Suja Life, an organic and cold-pressed juice maker. The company is trying to enter fast-growing niche segment of organic juice market by acquiring a minority stake in Suja Life LLC.

The Cold Pressed Juice Market Report is Segmented as Indicated Below:

A. Cold Pressed Juice Market By Type:

1 Fruits Juices

1.1 Apple

1.2 Orange

1.3 Pineapple

1.4 Berries

1.5 Grapes

1.6 Other

2 Vegetable Juices

2.1 Carrot

2.2 Beetroot

2.3 Tomato

2.4 Leafy Vegetables

2.5 Others

B. Cold Pressed Juice Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

C. Cold Pressed Juice Market By Entropy

Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:

Greenhouse Juice Co (U.S.),

Liquiteria,

Jamaica Producers Group,

Parker’s Organic Juices Pvt Ltd,

Juice Warrior (UK),

Presha Food (Australia),

RAW Pressery (India)

What can you expect from the report?

The Cold Pressed Juice Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

1.Market Size by Product Categories

2.Market trends

3.Manufacturer Landscape

4.Distributor Landscape

5.Pricing Analysis

6.Top 10 End user Analysis

7.Product Benchmarking

8.Product Developments

9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10.Patent Analysis

11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12.Country level Analysis (15+)

13.Competitor Analysis

14.Market Shares Analysis

15.Value Chain Analysis

16.Supply Chain Analysis

17.Strategic Analysis

18.Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19.Opportunity Analysis

20.Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on cutting-edge technologies and newer applications in a market. Our custom research services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply–demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client’s research needs at a rapid speed and with a variety of options.

We look forward to helping the client address its customer needs effectively, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor, and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.