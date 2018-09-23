APPELLATE COURT GRANTS CLASS CERTIFICATION IN FAVOR OF SUIT-KOTE PREVAILING WAGE WORKERS

On June 15, 2018 the Fourth Department Appellate Division granted class certification to a class of Suit-Kote prevailing wage workers. The action was brought on behalf of Plaintiff Andrew G. Vandee and members of a class consisting of all non-exempt employees who performed work for defendant Suit-Kote on Public Works Projects from May 2007 to May 2013 and who were deprived fringe benefits required to be paid under the law. The estimated size of the class is 700 members and the estimated value of the claim exceeds $10 million dollars. Suit-Kote is one of the largest paving companies in the Northeast. Suit-Kote provides services to several New York State agencies, counties and municipalities throughout New York State.

The class is represented by Ryan M. Finn, Esq. of the law firm E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy, LLP (www.joneshacker.com). Attorney Finn stated: “The unanimous Decision of the Appellate Court paves the way for the hard-working employees of Suit-Kote to finally be paid the fringe benefits that have been wrongfully withheld for a number of years. While the process of litigation can be long and difficult, we firmly believe in this case and look forward to obtaining justice for this deserving class of employees.”

For more information about the case please email Ryan Finn at rfinn@joneshacker.com