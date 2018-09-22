Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Banana Puree Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Banana puree is a mixture of bananas blended in a food processor with water added for desired consistency. Bananas are rich in potassium, fiber, and natural sugars and have high in vitamin C and mineral content. Banana puree has high sugar content with fiber, thus is considered beneficial for maintaining a healthy blood glucose level.

Owing to these properties, bananas helps maintain overall good health. It is widely used recommended for a healthy pediatric diet as banana puree. This puree is also used in the production of baked goods such as muffins and cakes, and is used as substitute for oil and butter. According to International Journal of Pediatrics, 2014, bananas are grown in at least 107 countries and are ranked fourth among the world’s food crops in monetary value. This indicates the growing demand for bananas, which in turn, is expected to boost growth of the banana puree market.

Banana puree is associated with several health benefits such as prevention of asthma, cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and digestive problems. This in turn, is driving growth of the banana puree market.

However, intake of banana can increase the potassium levels in the blood for heart disease patients undergoing a treatment called beta-blockers. Thus banana puree can poses as a major risk factor for these patients. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends 21-25 gm of banana to be consumer per day for women and 30-38 gm/day for men. Consuming excess potassium is also harmful for those suffering from kidneys dysfunctionality, and could cause death in cases where kidneys are unable to remove excess potassium from the blood. Furthermore, banana is associated with allergic reactions such as itching, hives, and swelling in mouth and throat as well as wheezing, for some people. Thus, consuming banana puree may result in such allergic reactions. These factors pose as major restraints for growth of the banana puree market.

Key Developments

iTi Tropicals Inc.– premier provider of tropical fruit purees and concentrates since 1988—produces and sells a wide range of banana purees in the form of three major product types namely, aseptic products, organic products, and frozen clarifieds.

In June 2017, AGROAMERICA—a large banana grower and shipper—invested over US$ 1.8 million and partnered with the University of Colorado to improve the health of families in rural Guatemala, accounting for over 30,000 people.

Heinz—food processing company— extensively produces specialized baby food made from fruits. The company’s Strained Banana Mango Yogurt Pouch, is a 128-ml pack of mixed fruit with banana puree and is especially suitable for babies being newly exposed to new flavors and taste combinations.

Finest Call—the brand dedicated to manufacturing the best cocktail mixers—is extensively involved in preparing unique banana purees. Its offers a 1-Liter Premium Banana Puree Drink Mixer, which is kosher certified by Orthodox Union.

