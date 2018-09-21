Portronics Launches Portable Bluetooth Speaker Bounce with FM

Portronics unveils Portable Bluetooth speaker Bounce with an unbelievably powerful sound output. This cube-shaped, compact and versatile 5W speaker can play crisp, rich sound up to five hours on a single charge.

Sound Quality and Design:

Bounce has a smooth and strong silicon body which gives it a nice touch and stability on higher volumes. It has a powerful 5W inbuilt speaker which offers unbelievably loud sound output. Due to lightweight and cubical body, Bounce is very stable even at maximum volume.

Multiple Music Playing Options:

Portronics Bounce has Bluetooth 4.2 version that gives the best Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone, tab, laptop and computer. You can also play your favourite music from a pen drive.

You can also play your favourite FM stations anytime and anywhere with its inbuilt powerful antenna.

Long Playtime: The powerful industry-leading size of 800mAh lithium polymer battery can play music for the entire evening on a single charge. The battery can be recharged in a mere 1-2 hours.

Pricing and Availability:

The new Portronics Bounce is available at a striking price-point of INR 1,299/- from both online and offline stores. It comes in two lively colours Black and Blue and weighs just about 200 grams. Each colour has a dual tone for enhanced aesthetic appeal.

About Portronics:

Portronics is a class-leading provider of Innovative, Digital and Portable Solutions that help our customers truly transform their Productivity, Entertainment and Wellness levels. Since inception in 2008, we have remained committed to Innovation, Quality and Elegance in all of our products. Hence, today we have more than fifteen unique product lines with over a hundred innovative and high-quality products to choose from.

For more information, visit http://www.portronics.com/