Polar King International, Inc. to Showcase Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Freezers at the 2018 AZA Annual Conference, September 23-27 in Seattle, WA

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their outdoor walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer units at the 2018 Association of Zoo and Aquariums (AZA) Annual Conference. The event takes place September 23-27 in Seattle, Washington at the Washington State Convention Center.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar King International, Inc. (http://www.polarking.com/) announces that company representatives Patrick Smith and Dan Parsenow will be presenting the company’s line of outdoor walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer units at the 2018 Association of Zoo and Aquariums (AZA) Annual Conference. This event, hosted by the Seattle Aquarium and Woodland Park Zoo, takes place at the Washington Convention Center in Seattle, Washington. The AZA Annual Conference runs from September 23-27, with the Polar King exhibit located at booth 201.

Since 1982, Polar King has been manufacturing outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer units as well as refrigerated trailers. All Polar King units feature a seamless fiberglass design and are constructed and designed specifically for outdoor usage. Walk-in and trailer units incorporate foam insulation completely encased in fiberglass, both inside and out. This construction method provides superior structural strength since it forms a one-piece unit. With one of the most comprehensive manufacturer warranties in the industry, the Polar King limited warranty provides 25-year coverage for the internal foam insulation as well as 12-year coverage for the walk-in structure. Whether you need a cooler, freezer, combination unit or refrigerated trailer, Polar King offers the flexibility required in the foodservice industry.

About Polar King

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also recently gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 18-0516.05. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 201.

Contact

Polar King International, Inc.

(888)-647-8231

Email: cooler ( @ ) polarking dot com

Website: www.polarking.com/

Blog: outdoorwalkin.info/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarKingIntl

Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_King_Intl

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarKingInternational

A PR BY 1888 Press Release