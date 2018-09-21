Global Residential Smoke Detectors Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“ Increasing adoption of smart home and smart home security is fueling the growth of residential smoke detectors market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global residential smoke detectors market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global residential smoke detectors market has witnessed a significant growth due to rise in adoption of smart home and smart home security. In addition, supportive government initiatives further fuel the market growth. The global residential smoke detectors market is segmented on the basis of type, power source and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“Government plays a key role in ensuring safety and security of the residents by taking initiatives and starting projects towards the smoke detectors. These projects increase awareness among the residents for using smoke detectors and encourage them to use smoke alarms and detectors at their home. Regulations and guidelines such as National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101 Life Safety Code require installing smoke detectors in newly constructed commercial buildings that drives the growth of the market significantly. Laws have been passed in some states of the US to have smoke detectors in the commercial buildings. For an instance: Ontario Fire Code was amended by the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services for installation of smoke alarms on every storey and outside all sleeping areas regardless of whether the resident is the owner or rental. This law came into effect in March 2006. The law says that every house in Ontario must be equipped with a working smoke alarm. Failure to comply with this results in fine of up to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for Corporations.”

The global residential smoke detectors market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is estimated to account for major share in the global residential smoke detectors market owing to the supportive government policies and mandate use of the smoke detectors in all residential buildings in the region. Furthermore, APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction and urbanization in the region. Urbanization is defined as the population shift from rural to urban areas.

